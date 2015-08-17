Inherited form: the inherited form has been reported in Dobermann Pinschers, Labrador retrievers and dachshunds, and has been associated with a mutation in the hypocretin receptor-2 gene in the brainstem2. Hypocretin levels are normal in this form, but the malfunction of its receptors leads to disregulation of the normal REM phase. An autosomal recessive mode of inheritance has been found and the onset of the clinical signs start approximately in puppies two to four months old. The clinical signs may resolve in some dogs as they reach the age of four to five years.