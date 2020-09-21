Carried out by researchers from FAI Farms, the University of Bristol and Norwegian University of Life Sciences, the study has been published in Scientific Reports, and is the first to highlight the welfare differences between fast and slower‑growing broilers in a commercial setting, using a comprehensive suite of positive and negative welfare indicators. It showed that, while providing chickens with space had benefits, by slightly lowering the animal density, changing to a slower‑growing breed resulted in much better health and more positive experiences for these birds.