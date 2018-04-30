Inflammation associated with both erythematous otitis and acute otitis externa not only leads to increased cerumen production, but is also suspected to result in dysfunction of normal epithelial migration, which aids the ear’s self cleaning mechanism (Forsythe, 2016). Frequent topical ear cleaning will aid in removal of ceruminous build up and should be used in management of these cases. Ear cleaning should be performed every one to two weeks and care taken to not overly wet the ear canal, resulting in maceration of the lining and increased risk of otitis.