16 Jun
VetCPD is launching a two-day CPD congress aimed at small animal vets and veterinary nurses, to be held in the World Heritage City of Bath.
VetCPD is launching a two-day CPD congress aimed at small animal vets and veterinary nurses, to be held in the World Heritage City of Bath.
The event will take place at the historic Bath Assembly Rooms on 21 and 22 September, and feature separate streams for vets and veterinary nurses.
Running from 9am to 5:15pm on both days, the veterinary programme will include sessions on heart disease, hyperthyroidism and ophthalmology, as well as a series of “how to” sessions, including:
Meanwhile, the dedicated nursing stream will cover a wide range of topics, including:
Delegates can also take advantage of the following Veterinary Times extended early bird rates:
These rates are valid until 31 August.
To take advantage of these rates – which are valid until 31 August – visit the VetCPD Congress website and use the promotional codes at the checkout. Alternatively, quote the promotional codes by telephoning 01225 445561.
Further details of the congress, including a full programme, are also available at vetcpdcongress.co.uk