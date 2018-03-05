Primary colonisation occurs when planktonic bacteria attach on to the pellicle – secondary colonisation then follows. The bacteria in this second wave lack the ability to attach to the pellicle, but are able to attach to the bacteria that form the primary colonisers – a classic example of the cooperative nature of biofilms. EPS becomes more abundant, creating the protective biofilm environment. Fresh planktonic bacteria and portions of the biofilm itself are shed by the maturing biofilm to colonise new areas.