Therapeutic exercises come in a variety of difficulty and can focus on specific tasks the patient struggles with. Therefore, each exercise needs to be tested and tailored to the patient and its stage of recovery. Hydrotherapy may be useful in the form of an underwater treadmill to promote early ambulation, increase proprioceptive input and facilitate independence. However, many TBI patients suffer from altered perception of gravity, which will not be helped by the buoyancy effect of the water. Therefore, hydrotherapy should not be used as a sole rehabilitation tool.