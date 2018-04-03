If the sample is collected by the client, it must be picked up as soon as it is passed. If left on the ground, faeces rapidly become contaminated with free-living nematodes (Figure 1) and mites (Figure 2). These may be confused with parasitic life stages and will also obscure the field of view during microcscopic examination, if present in large numbers. Once collected, samples should either be examined immediately or stored at 4°C to prevent hatching of ova or larval development. Hookworm eggs will rapidly larvate and hatch if faeces are left at room temperature.