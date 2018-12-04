4 Dec
Veterinary Poisons Information Service announces nine-venue UK roadshow aimed at keeping vets and vet nurses up to date in feline and canine toxicology.
The Veterinary Poisons Information Service has released details of its small animal poisoning CPD courses for 2019.
The courses are aimed at keeping vets and VNs up to date in small animal (cat and dog) toxicology. Each course equates to six hours of CPD.
Key areas include:
The course will take place on the following 2019 dates in the following locations:
Bookings made eight weeks or more in advance of the course date will receive an early bird booking discount. The standard fee is £295 plus VAT.