A Cochrane review concluded: “Honey appears to heal partial thickness burns more quickly than conventional treatment (which included polyurethane film, paraffin gauze, soframycin-impregnated gauze, sterile linen and leaving the burns exposed) and infected postoperative wounds more quickly than antiseptics and gauze. Beyond these comparisons, any evidence for differences in the effects of honey and comparators is of low or very low quality and does not form a robust basis for decision making34.” Larger clinical studies are required in veterinary medicine to investigate the use of honey in wound healing.