20 Jul 2022
RCVS Knowledge says its tool allows veterinary teams that treat farm animals to set goals that help target, track and improve their antimicrobial prescribing.
Image © Syda Productions / Adobe Stock
Veterinary charity RCVS Knowledge has launched a SMART goals tool to target, track and improve antimicrobial prescribing.
The Farm Vet Champions tool is designed to support vet teams with knowledge and resources to ensure antimicrobials are used responsibly to benefit animals, the public and society.
The resource is free and available through the RCVS Knowledge Learn platform.
Farm Vet Champions was launched in May 2021, and 1,500 vets have already signed up and have access to free, on-demand CPD covering species-specific modules, behaviour change and communications, and legal use of veterinary medicines – including articles, webinars and podcasts.
The SMART goals tool was launched to provide additional help to veterinary teams to turn their learning into practical action points they can use out on farm.
Fiona Lovatt, Farm Vet Champions clinical lead, said: “Our SMART goal tool is both engaging and simple to use, and I expect it will encourage practice teams to motivate each other to track their progress in their stewardship activities.
“I am extremely grateful to the experienced team at RCVS Knowledge, as well as our dedicated steering group from across the veterinary and agricultural organisations who have partnered with us to develop this amazing resource.
“It is such a critical time to ensure we are using antimicrobials responsibly so that they will work when patients really need them. We all have a responsibility to fight antimicrobial resistance. The good news is there is a lot we can do – one of those things is getting involved with Farm Vet Champions, enhancing our skills and adapting our practice.”
Full details about Farm Vet Champions are available online.