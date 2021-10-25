25 Oct 2021
Vets and vet nurses hike more than 100km across Snowdonia to raise vital funds for the charity.
Members of the group who trekked across the Snowdonia Way to raise funds for Vetlife.
A group of vets and vet nurses have raised £10,000 for veterinary charity Vetlife by completing a mammoth Snowdonia trek.
The group tackled tough terrain on the fund-raising trek that took them 117km across the Snowdonia Way.
Vetlife provides support to the veterinary community through its Helpline, Health Support and Financial Support services.
In 2020 the Helpline and Health Support services experienced around a 25% increase in demand, and 2021 has seen high levels of those seeking support.
Among the Snowdonia hikers were Vetlife trustees Adrian Nelson-Pratt, Danny Chambers and Paul Horwood.
Vetlife treasurer Dr Horwood said “It was fantastic to get 20-plus vets and nurses together for a real challenge. The weather was kind, and we had some truly breathtaking experiences such as wild camping high up in the hills.
“After so long feeling isolated from each other, it was a wonderful five days getting together, talking and walking across the beautiful Welsh countryside, and to top it all off we raised an impressive sum to support the ongoing work of Vetlife – a charity we all hold dear.”
The trek was so successful, the group is already planning its next adventure for 2022.
You can donate to Vetlife via the group’s fund-raising page.
Vetlife Helpline offers confidential emotional support to everyone in the veterinary community. It is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Anything you discuss is confidential and you don’t have to use your real name.
To get in touch with Vetlife, telephone 0303 040 2551 or email anonymously via vetlife.org.uk