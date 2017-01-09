9 Jan
The International Society of Feline Medicine will hold two feline symposia ahead of this year’s BSAVA Congress – one of which is a new programme specifically for vet nurses.
The International Society of Feline Medicine (ISFM) has announced it is holding two feline symposia ahead of this year’s BSAVA Congress.
According to the society, one is its regular and “ever-popular” programme for veterinary practitioners, while, for the first time, the second is a programme specifically for veterinary nurses.
Both symposia are to be held at the ICC in Birmingham on Wednesday 5 April – the day before the start of the BSAVA Congress.
In the vet programme, speakers include:
Topics to be covered include liver disease, acute kidney injury, acromegaly, perioperative analgesia, audiogenic seizures and the cat friendly clinic. In the nursing programme, meanwhile, talks are to be “full of practical hints and tips to take back to practice”, said the ISFM.
Attendees to both programmes will receive:
The vet programme costs £120 for ISFM members, while the nursing day costs £90. All nurses who register will also be signed up for free ISFM nursing membership.
To find out more or register for either symposium, visit the International Cat Care website.