16 Aug 2021
An award-winning vet who was a founding member of the Veterinary Cardiology Society has died after a more than three-year battle with biliary carcinoma.
Robert Ernest Thomas, 71, died on 1 August at London Bridge Hospital following a decades-long career.
Son and vet Nick Thomas said of his father: “He grew up in Kent, attending Dover College, where he developed a love for farming and farm animals that would steer him towards becoming a vet. He was also a keen sportsman and loved sailing, rugby, cricket and golf. He went to Bristol Veterinary School, graduating in 1974 – a time that he always referred to fondly as the best time of his life.”
Dr Thomas continued: “His first job was in Guernsey, but in 1976 he moved back to Canterbury and the Barton Veterinary Hospital, where he would stay until he retired. He was a partner until CVS bought the practice in the late 90s. Initially he was interested in mixed practice, but over the years moved into becoming a small animal practitioner.
“He was a past winner of the Dunkin Award (1983) and winner of the Melton Award (1990) and was the first general practitioner to obtain a Certificate in Veterinary Cardiology in 1986.
“He pioneered the use of echocardiography in Canterbury and became one of the founding members of the Veterinary Cardiology Society, and later an examiner for the Cardiology Certificate. He also was instrumental in setting up the first [iodine-131] treatment centre in general practice.”
Dr Thomas said: “Although he will be remembered most as a well-respected cardiologist, he remained a general practitioner until he retired in 2016 after 42 years ‘at the coal face’ as it were.
“He was always typically understated in everything he did – both professionally and otherwise – and although he did specialise, he liked nothing more than conversing with people about their beloved pets – particularly if there was an amusing anecdote to take away.
“My father was a kind, patient, supportive and hugely fun-loving man, and was an inspiration to me – I ended up becoming a veterinary surgeon, too. He taught me the value of honesty and integrity, but above all I will remember him for his sense of humour.
“Not everyone was prepared for this in both his professional and personal life, including the oncology department as he turned up one day. The receptionist asked him if he was there for an appointment, to which he replied: ‘No, I’m just here for the coffee.’
“He is survived by his wife Madeleine, children Nick and Anna from his first marriage, sister Penny and extended family. He also leaves his beloved pet dog Mr Tober.”