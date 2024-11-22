22 Nov
Based at vet hospitals in Storrington and Chichester, the independent aims to provide wide range of referral-only services to patients across West Sussex.
Veterinary practices across West Sussex are invited to an open day ahead of an independent officially launching its referral services in the region.
South Downs Veterinary Referrals (SDVR), part of Arun Veterinary Group, will be based in hospitals in Storrington and Chichester and will be rolled out in December.
To celebrate its launch, veterinary professionals can attend an exclusive event on 5 December at the Storrington hospital, where they will be able to tour the facilities and meet the team.
SDVR offers referral services including ophthalmology, physiotherapy, hydrotherapy, laparoscopy, diagnostic imaging, internal medicine and surgery, and while most will be by referral only, SDVR’s rehabilitation services (physiotherapy and hydrotherapy) will be open directly to the public, providing personalised support for recovery, mobility, and fitness.
Kerrie Oakley, SDVR manager, said: “Our mission is to work collaboratively with veterinary practices, ensuring every patient receives high-quality, personalised care.
“We strive to make the referral process seamless, keeping communication open at every stage so vets can feel confident their clients and pets are in trusted hands.”
Further information about the service is available from SDVR’s website.