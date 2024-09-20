20 Sept
Bosses say they are thrilled to be working out of their multi-million pound facility in Basildon four months after the site was forced to close in connection with a fire in a neighbouring building.
An Essex veterinary hospital has re-opened to patients more than four months after it was forced to shut because of damage linked to a fire on nearby premises.
Staff, clients and patients had to be evacuated from Southfields Veterinary Specialists following the incident in April, with animals being moved to other Linneaus practices.
Hospital director Daniel Hogan said he was “so happy” to welcome cases again, following the completion of repairs.
Mr Hogan said: “The damage caused to the hospital was heartbreaking to everyone and I can’t thank the team enough for their dedication, patience and resilience throughout what has been a difficult period.
“We have continued to care for patients at other veterinary centres, but it will make such a difference to work at our own hospital again.
“Our complete focus, as always, is on providing a wide range of the best facilities, care and treatment to our patients and clients.
“A huge thank you to the emergency services for their response to the fire, along with the veterinary community, which has shown us great support, and those who have helped with our refurbishment.”
The site – which originally opened little more than two years ago following a £16 million development project – sustained significant smoke and water damage from the fire on 18 April, and treated its first patients since the incident earlier this month.
Practices including Cherrydown Vets in Essex, Davies Veterinary Specialists in Hertfordshire and DWR Veterinary Specialists in Cambridgeshire assisted with cases during the closure period.