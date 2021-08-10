10 Aug 2021
Two sisters were rescued by vets after the pair of Spanish rescue dogs were discovered to have eaten an entire tube of Gorilla Glue.
Spanish galgos Remi and Reeva were brought into independently owned Seadown Veterinary Services in Hampshire after their owners came home to discover the chewed-up tube of extra-strong adhesive.
Nickie Collins, a vet at the practice, said: “My colleague Claire Heap was the first vet to see Remi and Reeva the day after ingesting the Gorilla Glue.
“They presented to Claire vomiting after eating, [and] were shivery and a little dull; however, at that stage they were bright enough to play in the garden. They were treated with omeprazole and Seadown vet Bob Bentley checked them two days later.
“Once again they were bright enough, although there was still some vomiting after eating.”
The pair’s owners kept them at home, but rushed them back to the practice after they noticed they still weren’t eating well, and Remi had thrown up a hard chunk of glue.
Mrs Collins continued: “Approximately six days after the glue was eaten, both dogs deteriorated again, and Reeva vomited up some expended glue.
“At this point vet Johnny Wilkinson become involved, and the decision was taken to radiograph both dogs. The results showed that Remi and Reeva had stomachs completely full of a solid-looking material.
“It would seem that Gorilla Glue has an impact on fluids, and this chemical reaction had taken place in the dogs’ stomachs. The degree of glue expansion was significant and shocking.”
Mrs Collins added: “Since the girls are deep-chested and their stomachs sit under their ribs, it had not really been possible to feel the extent of the obstruction beforehand, but it became clear we needed to operate.
“Two of our experienced vets, Colleen Walker and Seadown director Kate McMorris, operated – Colleen operating on Reeva and Kate on Remi. Both found stomachs full of rock hard glue that would never have been passed.”
“Happily, they have both recovered well.”