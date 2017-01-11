11 Jan
Providing vets and final year veterinary students with valuable "hands-on" canine neutering experience. Book now!
Next available date: 13-17 February 2017
Spay Academy Spain was set up by director and senior veterinary professional, Dr Luis Sainz-Pardo. With more than 20 years’ experience of working within the veterinary industry, Luis is known for his valuable work with Vet Abroad and Practice Aid.
The Spay Academy Spain programme has been designed to provide delegates with the opportunity to perform multiple neutering procedures from start to finish.
By the end of the week-long course, all participants will have worked on a minimum of eight bitch spays (plus other surgeries) under expert tuition.
Delegates are expected to leave the course feeling completely confident in performing these procedures in their daily jobs. The clinic provides a relaxed but professional atmosphere to ensure delegates get the most from their time with Spay Academy Spain.
What’s more, this course is perfect for final year students as it qualifies as extra mural studies (EMS).
Each five-day course hosts a maximum of 10 participants and costs just £950 (exclusive of flights and accommodation).
Founded by renowned veterinary professional Dr Luis Sainz-Pardo (MRCVS), the Spay Academy Spain course has been specially designed to provide valuable neutering experience for all MRCVS and final year UK university veterinary students.
Based on the popular, former-BSAVA course – of which Luis was a key supporter – Spay Academy Spain presents vets and final year UK university veterinary students with an opportunity for guaranteed surgical skill development through a truly hands-on experience.
Vets are encouraged to develop their canine neutering skills, under expert tuition, with the opportunity to perform a minimum of eight bitch spays alongside additional surgeries.
This course is perfectly suited to:
The BSAVA previously ran this course from these very facilities for their members only – Spay Academy Spain is therefore proud to now offer this scheme to the wider veterinary community.
Spay Academy Spain works to support the Spanish rescue centre, Scooby. A privately owned refuge and registered charity, Scooby is the largest safe haven in Spain for a wide variety of animals. Its work, however, is heavily focused on the tragic situation of unwanted Galgos (Spanish greyhounds) and this is where the SAS is able to support with their neutering needs.
Based at the Scooby rescue centre in Medina del Campo, just North of Madrid, Spay Academy Spain runs multiple courses a year open to any MRCVS and final year UK University veterinary students.
For further details, or to book your place on the next available course, visit www.spayacademyspain.com