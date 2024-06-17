17 Jun
Andrew Foster joins London Vet Specialists, which has just moved from Belsize Park to its new hospital in Hammersmith, as new head of anaesthesia and analgesia.
A new head of anaesthesia and analgesia has been announced for London’s new £8 million referral hospital.
Andrew Foster has joined the team at London Vet Specialists, which has relocated from Belsize Park to a new hospital in Hammersmith, with a remit including supervising and training the nursing and intern teams in providing safe and effective anaesthesia and analgesia.
Dr Foster began his career at a referral centre in Bristol, where he completed a rotating internship, and followed with specialist anaesthesia training in 2017 at the RVC. He gained European specialist status at the RVC in 2021.
Dr Foster, who has published research on ultrasound-guided loco-regional anaesthesia, said: “I hope we can create an environment where everyone in the team is empowered to have a voice and can learn from one another in as collaborative a way as possible, in order to provide the safest care to our patients.
“My clinical interests include managing critically ill patients, particularly those following trauma, as well as those with advanced respiratory and cardiac disease.”
He said his most memorable cases were those benefiting from placement of epidural catheters to eliminate pain. He added: “The impact to these patients is huge – to see them eating, drinking and moving around as healthy patients would, despite having major surgery or incredibly painful conditions, is very rewarding and often reduces their recovery times.”