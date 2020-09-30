30 Sept 2020
The Hyperthyroid Cat Centre, based near Wetherby in West Yorkshire, treats cats referred from across the UK.
Andrew Bodey and the team at The Hyperthyroid Cat Centre.
A leading centre for treatment of feline hyperthyroidism is the latest practice to join VetPartners.
The Hyperthyroid Cat Centre, based near Wetherby in West Yorkshire, has joined the growing portfolio, which has 140 practices with 5,500 employees working across nearly 400 sites.
Andrew Bodey, who set up The Hyperthyroid Cat Centre in 2013, will continue as clinical director, supported by vet, VN, animal care assistant and client care colleagues.
The centre has some of the UK’s leading specialists on feline hyperthyroidism, and the team has managed more than 2,000 cats using radioiodine treatment. In 99% of cases, the treatment provides a permanent cure so cats return home as soon as four days post-treatment.
The single-site practice is one of only a handful of centers in the UK licensed to offer radioactive iodine – considered the gold standard cure for the condition. It is the first large-scale standalone facility in Europe.
Mr Bodey said: “We are delighted to join with VetPartners, which shares our vision to make radioiodine treatment the first choice for hyperthyroid cats – not the last resort.
“As far as we know, we are already Europe’s largest provider of radioiodine treatment and within VetPartners we look forward to making our clinical experience more easily available to more hyperthyroid cats – not just in the UK, but across Europe.”
VetPartners chief executive Jo Malone said: “We are delighted to welcome The Hyperthyroid Cat Centre to our family of practices. Their decision to join VetPartners shows we are committed to attracting some of the best veterinary businesses to the group.
“Andrew and his team are highly respected within the veterinary profession for the incredible work they do, and the outstanding care they give their patients.”