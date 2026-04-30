30 Apr 2026
Surgery to repair rare diaphragmatic hernia said to be ‘essential’ for dog’s survival.
A two-hour operation took place to return the herniated liver to the abdominal cavity, removed the damaged twisted lobe and repair the tear in the diaphragm.
Vets have come to the rescue of a beloved family dog suffering from a rare and “devastating” condition with life-saving specialist surgery.
Two-year-old Willow was taken to her local vet after developing nasal discharge and mild breathing difficulties earlier this spring.
After several out-of-hours visits as the cocker spaniel’s symptoms escalated and fluid appeared in her chest, a CT scan revealed a diaphragmatic hernia.
Part of Willow’s liver had herniated up into her chest, with signs that one of the liver lobes had twisted.
The dog was subsequently referred to Chestergates Veterinary Specialists, where RCVS and European small animal surgery specialist Erika Bianchini led a two-hour operation to return the herniated liver to the abdominal cavity, removed the damaged twisted lobe and repair the tear in the diaphragm.
Dr Bianchini said that diaphragmatic hernias “can be complex” and that “even dogs that appear stable externally can have very serious internal compromise”.
She continued: “Willow was fortunate that we were able to correct it smoothly. Had she not received this treatment, the consequences could have been devastating.
“The liver would have continued to compress her lungs, making breathing increasingly difficult, while the twisted lobe risked inflammation, tissue death and potentially fatal complications. Surgery was essential for her survival.”
Willow was able to return home just two days later and several weeks on is said to have recovered exceptionally well.