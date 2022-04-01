1 Apr 2022
Federation of European Companion Animal Veterinary Associations teaming up for a full day of CPD with The Webinar Vet on 9 April to raise funds for war-torn country.
Specialists vets from across Europe will be delivering CPD as part of a day-long conference to raise funds for Ukraine.
The Federation of European Companion Animal Veterinary Associations (FECAVA) has teamed up with The Webinar Vet to provide the online CPD conference on multiple topics on Saturday 9 April.
Sarah Caney, Holger Volk, Matt Gurney, Elsa Beltran and Katrin Hartmann are among some of the big names signed on to speak at the conference, which will run between 10am and 10pm.
Attendance is free, but delegates will have to register in advance and will be encouraged to make a donation either to the Disasters Emergency Committee appeal for Ukraine or Four Paws, which is heavily involved in rescuing pets from Ukraine.
Wolfgang Dohne, FECAVA senior vice-president, Cat “The Vet” Henstridge and Pete Wedderburn are among the moderators signed up to oversee proceedings.
A video promoting the conference is available and full details, including registration, are available online now.