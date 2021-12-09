9 Dec 2021
Five feline specialists have joined up to offer an email service offering advice and information on protocols and cases.
Image © Nennieinszweidrei / Pixabay
Five feline specialists have launched an email advice service to provide information on protocols and cases for FIP.
Remdesivir is available as a legal treatment in the UK for cats with FIP via a specials manufacturer, and as part of the support for the product Sam Taylor, Séverine Tasker, Danièlle Gunn-Moore, Emi Barker and Stephanie Sorrell have helped more than 150 vets over email.
The same specials manufacturer has now launched oral GS-441524 tablets and the vets have written a further article in Vet Times (VT51.50), featuring protocols and dose rates for remdesivir and GS-441524.
Dr Taylor, from the International Society of Feline Medicine and Lumbry Park Veterinary Specialists, said developments on FIP were exciting.
She said: “For years we have had to euthanise cats and kittens with FIP, now we are seeing cats successfully treated and are learning more and more about the drugs and dose rates to advise.
“We will continue to help as many vets as we can to treat, and cure, their FIP cases.”