18 Oct 2022
Dechra Veterinary Products is hosting a series of exclusive CPD sessions at London Vet Show with the aim of enhancing best practice in consultations and yard visits.
Image: StockPhotoPro / Adobe Stock
Companion animal and equine specialists, including feline specialist Sam Taylor and Matt Gurney, clinical director at Anderson Moores, will be leading sessions along with Andrew Waller, chief scientific officer at Intervacc AB, which helped develop new strangles vaccine Strangvac.
The schedule for the Dechra sessions, which will last around an hour and take place in Gallery Suite 3 at the show, is:
The CPD sessions are on a first come first served basis, so delegates are being urged to arrive early.
Visitors to Dechra’s stand (stand number M25) will get the opportunity to win one of four Apple Watch Series 8s in a prize draw, and can help the company mark its 25th anniversary by raising a glass between 4pm and 6pm on 18 November.
Full details are available online.