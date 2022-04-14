14 Apr 2022
The Federation of European Companion Animal Veterinary Associations and The Webinar Vet teamed up for the event, which ran all day on 9 April and featured 19 live sessions.
A day-long conference staged by 21 specialists has raised more than £33,000 for charities in war-torn Ukraine.
The Federation of European Companion Animal Veterinary Associations (FECAVA) ran the event from 9am to 9pm on 9 April with The Webinar Vet, with 19 sessions presented live and 2 pre-recorded. Five moderators oversaw proceedings.
Delegates were invited to donate towards the Disasters Emergency Committee appeal for Ukraine or Four Paws.
A total of 3,900 vets across the world registered, with 1,016 accessing sessions and a maximum of 541 viewing at once.
UK vets made up the majority of live attendees, but 80 countries were represented, including 29 who viewed from Ukraine.
Sarah Caney, Holger Volk, Ross Allan, Ariane Neuber, Ana Nemec and Matt Gurney were among the speakers, while Wolfgang Dohne, Cat Henstridge, Pete Wedderburn, Julian Hoad and Mike Brampton moderated.
Dr Dohne said: “In the end, more than £33,000 in donations was raised, and this figure is still rising as the recorded event remains available for all 3,900 registered participants until 27 April.”