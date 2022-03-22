22 Mar 2022
Vets4Ukraine2022, born out of vets wanting to do something, is raising funds to help people caught up in Russian invasion.
Specialist vets from across the UK and Europe have teamed up to raise badly needed money for people caught up in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Born out of feeling they needed to do something, Vets4Ukraine2022 involves up to 20 specialists delivering CPD sessions nightly up to mid-April for donations from fellow veterinary colleagues.
The live CPD, which started on 16 March and will run live on Facebook and LinkedIn almost nightly up to 14 April, features specialists including Daniela Murgia, Simona Radaelli, Kelly Blacklock, Davina Anderson, Rob White and Dick White, covering a wide variety of topics.
The sessions are being promoted by the European College of Veterinary Surgeons, European Board of Veterinary Specialists, and vet schools in the UK and Europe, with donations from attendees being encouraged via a JustGiving page towards the British Red Cross-led Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.
Dr Murgia, who is one of the organisers of the CPD events, said: “Vets4Ukraine2022 is an idea born from the shared need of many specialists colleagues to offer what we can (our expertise) to other veterinarian colleagues, to raise funds and support the Ukrainian people in this extremely difficult times.
“We have a deep desire to help and we ask you to give as much as you can.”
Dr Murgia added: “If you believe that what we are doing is important and you have not yet participated in donations for this cause, you can also open a simple fund-raiser among colleagues from the hospital in which you work and participate in the donation as a hospital, as a team or as colleagues who believe in our veterinary mission.”
Further details, including the full line-up and topics, is available via the Facebook Vetonair page and Dr Murgia has set up a JustGiving page.