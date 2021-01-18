18 Jan 2021
Spillers Fibre Lite Molasses Free is described as low-calorie soft chopped fibre feed with added grass nuts and garlic, but no added sugar.
A molasses-free fibre product developed to indulge horse taste buds and extend eating time without adding calories has been launched by Spillers.
A low-calorie soft chopped fibre feed, Spillers Fibre Lite Molasses Free has added grass nuts and garlic, but no added sugar, and is designed to be added as a double handful at mealtimes to extend eating time. It supports digestive health and mental well-being.
Meals containing at least 15% of short-chopped fibre or chaff can prolong feeding time by up to 50% while improving mental and physical health, according to research.
Clare Barefoot, marketing and research development director at Spillers, said: “Chopped fibre is usually consumed more slowly than many feeds.
“This new study shows how the addition of chopped fibre can significantly decrease the rate of intake of that meal.
“Longer, slower eating periods have considerable health and welfare benefits – especially for horses that do not have free access to forage, so it makes absolute sense for your customers to always add an appropriate double handful of chaff at mealtimes.”
Spillers Fibre Lite Molasses Free is suitable for every horse or pony on the yard, is low in starch and has been formulated to be palatable as an accompaniment to a compound feed or balance.
Full details of Spillers products are available at its website.