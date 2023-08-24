24 Aug 2023
Leaders of the American zoo where the calf was born last month hope its arrival will herald renewed interest in preserving the species.
Image © Brights Zoo
A newborn spotless giraffe has attracted global attention to a zoo in the United States, where a competition is now underway to name it.
Officials at Brights Zoo in Limestone, Tennessee said the new arrival, which was born on 31 July and is already 6ft tall, is the only one of its kind anywhere in the world.
The giraffe is set to be officially named early next month, but is already having a big impact, according to zoo founder Tony Bright.
Mr Bright said: “The international coverage of our patternless baby giraffe has created a much-needed spotlight on giraffe conservation.
“Wild populations are silently slipping into extinction, with 40% of the wild giraffe population lost in just the last three decades.”
Four names – all Swahili words – have been shortlisted:
The final name is set to be announced on 4 September.
The spotless giraffe is the latest arrival through the zoo’s own breeding programme, which aims to help preserve the species.
The zoo also works with conservation groups including Save Giraffes Now to help protect the species in Africa.