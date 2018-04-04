4 Apr
Series of expert-led streams and talks for vets and veterinary nurses at Northern Ireland conference will focus on dealing with cat and dog skulls.
Veterinary professionals will be able to get their heads round dog and cat cranium cases at this year’s Association of Veterinary Surgeons Practising in Northern Ireland (AVSPNI) Spring Conference.
The “Talking Heads” themed event will take place from 25 to 26 May at La Mon Hotel and Country Club near Belfast city centre.
The conference will afford vets and veterinary nurses the opportunity to enhance their understanding of, and ability to tackle, issues concerning dog and cat craniums.
Periodontology and home care, dental radiology and cranial nerve problems are among topics up for discussion during the Friday vet lectures.
Clinicians attending on the Saturday will be able to choose from GP and advanced streams, meaning something for everyone is on offer, the organiser said.
Guest veterinary speakers include Rita Goncalves, an RCVS and European Board of Veterinary Specialisation specialist in veterinary neurology, who will be giving a lecture entitled “How to do the neurological examination of the head with confidence”.
Meanwhile, Norman Johnston, clinical director of DentalVets, will discuss the hows and whys of dental radiology.
Veterinary nurses will be able to attend a range of lectures focusing on their role in tackling dental, oral, maxillofacial and airway cases in cats and dogs.
Speakers include RVN Claire Bloor, who will be talking about how to tackle head trauma and emergencies, and Lynne Kerrigan of Myerscough College’s veterinary nursing department, who will give a lecture entitled “Theatre practice considerations for lower airway/thoracic surgeries”.
AVSPNI president Phil Walsh said: “We hope… the excellent programme of lectures delivered by experts in their field, coupled with the convenience of La Mon Hotel and Country Club, will convince you to join us for a fantastic weekend.”
For more information, including a full list of speakers and the social programme, visit the AVSPNI website.