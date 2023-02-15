15 Feb
Veterinary practices are being offered new materials to help them raise awareness of the potential risks faced by pets as spring draws closer.
Animal health company TVM has unveiled its latest range of posters and leaflets, which are available free for practices to display and distribute.
The campaign has been launched ahead of Pet Poisoning Awareness Month in March and includes details of common dangers of the season, including:
The materials also emphasise the need to act quickly in a suspected poisoning case, including bringing evidence of what has been consumed and its impact to an emergency appointment where possible. The campaign’s messages will also be promoted via social media.
Marketing project manager Nicki Glen said: “Spring is a lovely time to get out and about with your pets. However, there are potential hazards you can encounter on your walks and in the garden.
“Easter is also on its way, which means there are treats in abundance, so it’s vital to reinforce the dangers that you can encounter in your everyday routines to help protect pets from poisoning, which can cause serious illness or worse.”
Copies of the posters and leaflets can be obtained via the TVM website.