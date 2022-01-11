11 Jan 2022
Event had been due to take place in Newport this January, but restrictions on events in Wales have prompted organisers to hold it later in the year.
COVID-19 restrictions in Wales have forced the postponement of a major veterinary congress until May this year.
Organisers of SPVS-VMG Congress 2022 confirmed the event is being pushed back to 13 and 14 May in light of current restrictions.
The postponed event, which was due to be held in January, is set to be held in person at the International Convention Centre (ICC) Wales in Newport.
The congress will still be opened by firefighter, psychologist and writer Sabrina Cohen-Hatton, who will be joined by some new speakers along with the return of some of the event’s most popular presenters from recent years.
The accompanying exhibition will host a wide selection of companies focused on the business, management, marketing, and client-facing aspects of veterinary practice. There will be a stream for the full weekend.
A spokesman for the event said: “SPVS and VMG will be working with ICC Wales to ensure that all necessary COVID-19 safety protocols are in place, to ensure all attendees can relax and make the most out of their congress experience.”
Full programme and booking details are available on the event website.