12 Sept 2024
CPD on 1 October will feature experts who will take a close look at how trusts work and how they can help businesses.
SPVS will be hosting a CPD event on 1 October to provide an introduction to employee ownership trusts (EOTs).
The session will explore EOTs – a business model that transfers ownership of a company to its employees – and has been designed for business owners considering succession planning who may be interested in exploring alternative ownership structures.
This session will draw on the expertise of Jeff Lermer, from JLA Accountants, and Victoria Dorman, from HCRLaw, who have both helped companies transition to employee ownership.
Matt Flann, from Pennards Vets, will also add insight from the perspective of a business that has transitioned to EOT set-up.
Learning outcomes are
• Understand the fundamental principles and structure of EOTs.
• Explore the benefits of transitioning to an EOT, including tax incentives, improved employee morale and business resilience.
• Examine the legal, financial and operational considerations involved in establishing an EOT.
• Practical guidance on the steps and timelines for implementing an EOT.
The session, which costs £35 for SPVS members and £50 for non-members, will be held on 1 October from 7:30pm to 9pm. For more information on this event and other SPVS initiatives, visit the SPVS website.