Throughout the talk, Ms Topping demonstrated the considerable cost savings that have resulted from her work. That alone was a convincing reason to adopt sustainability policies. Impressive work and a challenge to match for the veterinary profession. It led me to think we should put this aspect of the sustainability agenda directly into the finance streams we run in future. I left with a question to ask accountants: should the costs and gains from sustainability actions be included in business accounts? Watch this space for updates on that.