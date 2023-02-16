16 Feb 2023
The two organisations will begin their link-up with a series of four webinars, beginning next month.
Image: © pressmaster / Adobe Stock
A new partnership has been announced between SPVS and the technology company PetsApp, which bosses hope will help to prepare practices for the future.
The link-up begins with a four-part webinar series that will open on 8 March, to coincide with International Women’s Day.
The webinars will cover topics including women in leadership, client segmentation, and a CPD-accredited session on key laws for everyday practice and operations.
PetsApp co-founder and chief executive Thom Jenkins said: “SPVS are an organisation we have long admired and definitely share that above and beyond, community ethos with.
“Coming off the back of a super engaging and fun SPVS Congress, at PetsApp, we want to be a part of shining a light on and supporting veterinary leadership.
“No one knows exactly what the future holds for veterinary, but one thing is sure: it’s going to take leadership. Our partnership with SPVS aims to help future-proof veterinary businesses.”
Silvia Janska, who was recently installed as SPVS’ junior vice-president, added: “At SPVS, we are committed to helping vets thrive in practice and helping veterinary practices set up for a sustainable future.
“We are, therefore, delighted to partner up with the brilliant team and technology at PetsApp, who deliver a holistic service for easing and speeding up the connection between vets and their clients.
“This partnership will offer SPVS members a free first month of PetsApp membership, as well as four educational CPD webinars.”