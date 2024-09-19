19 Sept 2024
Members are being invited to share their recollections for a memory book officials hope to present to the family as a celebration of his life and career.
A veterinary organisation has launched an online memory book for members to share their tributes to “a giant” of the profession.
SPVS leaders have joined other major sector groups in hailing the contribution made by their former president, Des Thompson, who died last Friday, 13 September, at the age of 86.
They hope to present a book of memories to his family as a celebration of his life and his dedication to the sector.
The group’s current president, Silvia Janska, wrote: “Des had a true love and enthusiasm for the veterinary profession, and his contributions have been tremendous. He will remain an inspiration to us all.”
Former SPVS president Ian Richards added: “While the profession will mourn the passing of Des, the profession is all the richer for who he was and what he achieved.”
A dedicated page has been added to the SPVS website for society members to share their memories of Mr Thompson, who joined its council in 1983 and served as its president in 1992-93.
It said: “Des was small in stature, but a giant in the veterinary profession.
“He held many offices in many associations and was well known, but more importantly well loved due to his support and commitment to veterinary life – particularly to SPVS.
“Des is probably best known for his unfailing encouragement, kindness and support for all those who came into contact with him – especially those just entering the profession, helping many new vets find their feet in the real world of practice.”
Meanwhile, BSAVA president Julian Hoad described Mr Thompson, who also served in that role during his career, as “a real gentleman”.
He said: “He exuded positivity and love for the profession, which was truly infectious. Any time spent with Des made you feel proud to be part of the profession that had him in it. He will leave a real hole in many people’s hearts.”
SPVS members can share their tributes via the memory book web page or by emailing [email protected] by 30 September.