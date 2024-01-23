23 Jan 2024
Organisers are hoping for as many responses as possible to the annul review which aims to deliver a comprehensive overview of remuneration across the sector.
Image by Andreas Breitling from Pixabay
SPVS has announced the launch of its annual salary survey.
The survey is designed to provide a comprehensive overview of remuneration levels within the veterinary sector and covers everything from basic earnings, bonuses, dividends and overtime, to benefits such as accommodation, car allowances and pensions.
SPVS is gathering information from anyone working in the veterinary profession in clinical or non-clinical roles, from vets to nurses, practice managers to support staff and those in industry.
Key findings from the survey will be published in a report and will be freely available to any participant who gives their email address at the end of the survey.
SPVS members will be able to access the full results with additional commentary and analysis and all survey data is treated as strictly anonymous and totally confidential.
For more information and to complete the survey visit SPVS Salary Survey 2024