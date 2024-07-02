2 Jul 2024
A series of online sessions are taking place over the coming months to help members share their experiences of current challenges.
SPVS has launched a new Business Club programme that it hopes will facilitate new connections among veterinary sector leaders.
The scheme is intended to allow members to share their experiences with each other in what the group believes is a “new networking experience” distinct from traditional CPD or congress events.
Officials say the initial session last month, on succession planning, was well received by delegates and four more are planned over the coming months.
A SPVS spokesperson said: “Members of the Business Club will have the opportunity to discuss and share ideas, talk through problems/different business scenarios, ask others for advice and share experiences – either positive or negative.
“This relaxed style of group, problem-based learning will offer a unique but focused approach, giving delegates some first-hand ideas on how to tackle some of the challenges facing veterinary business owners today.”
The next Business Club event is on Thursday 18 July on the subject of “insurance for independent veterinary practices: must-haves vs nice-to-haves”.
The session speaker will be Keith Dickinson, director of Shire Insurance and Finance Brokers.
The remaining events are scheduled as follows:
All sessions are held online between 7:30pm and 8:30pm. Registration is free to SPVS members, £15 per session for non-members and £50 for a bundle of five, which includes access to a recording of the first session.
Bundle bookings must be made before 18 July and the cost will also be offered as a reduction on the cost of a new SPVS membership. Bookings can be made on the SPVS website.