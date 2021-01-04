SPVS-VMG event to focus on sustainability
SPVS and the VMG will host a full-day sustainability CPD event in partnership with Vet Sustain on 27 January.
SPVS and the VMG will begin 2021 by hosting a CPD course on 27 January called “Sustainability in Veterinary Practice and Beyond”.
In partnership with Vet Sustain, and supported by Hill’s and MWI Animal Health, the full-day live webinar is dedicated to facilitating improved sustainability for veterinary professionals.
Themes and speakers
The themes and speakers are:
- “10 steps towards greener veterinary practice” – Ellie West, clinical veterinary anaesthetist and Linnaeus environmental sustainability lead
- “The sustainable farm practitioner” – Rob Howe, clinical director of LLM Farm Vets
- “Sustainability in equine practice” – Tim Mair and Silvia Janska
- “A sustainable zoo” – Justine Shotton, BVA junior vice-president and Marwell Zoo head vet
- “Working towards a greener future in veterinary practice” – Vet Sustain greener veterinary practice panel
- “Influencing sustainability in wider society” – Laura Higham, Vet Sustain
- “A vet’s role in sustainability policy” – Lord Sandy Trees
- “Blue futures: a fish vet’s perspective on sustainable aquaculture” – Ronnie Soutar, fish vet and Scottish Sea Farms head of veterinary services
- “Sustainable farming futures” – Alex Tomlinson, wildlife health and veterinary consultant; and Navaratnam Partheeban, Phibro Animal Health
- “Sustainability in pet food” – Pet Food Manufacturers’ Association
Extra sessions
Break times will also feature sessions with Jen Gale and Jess French, as well as a lunchtime cooking session with Rosie Brandreth-Poynter and Sean McCormack.
Tickets are £75 for SPVS and VMG members, and £95 for non-members. For registration and further information, visit the SPVS/VMG Events website.