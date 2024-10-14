14 Oct 2024
Students are beginning their studies in Aberdeen this week after formal powers for the awarding of degrees came into force.
Recent graduate of an SRUC programme – and now SRUC laboratory scientist – Amy McLuckie marks the institution gaining Taught Degree Awarding Powers at SRUC’s Oatridge Campus in West Lothian. Image © SRUC
The first students at Scotland’s newest vet school are set to begin their studies this week following implementation of their institution’s new academic rights.
Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) officials have hailed a “truly historic” milestone after their new Taught Degree Awarding Powers (TDAP) came into force today (14 October), following Privy Council and Scottish Parliament support.
And, with veterinary science as the subject of its first independent degree course, students are now settling into the college’s new vet school in Aberdeen.
College principal and chief executive Wayne Powell said: “Gaining Taught Degree Awarding Powers [TDAP] is a truly historic day for SRUC. It is the fruit of years of dedication and hard work from our staff.
“Our degrees will represent all that is at SRUC’s core: sustainability, rural and environmental expertise, giving students an unrivalled all-round educational experience and producing a workforce with the skills to drive a green economy and strategic collaboration.”
Previously, degrees studied through SRUC were formally awarded through the universities of Edinburgh and Glasgow.
Prof Powell paid tribute to both institutions for their support of the college’s TDAP application and revealed that a new five-year strategy – which, it is hoped, will identify new ways for academia to work more closely with business, communities and government – will be launched in the coming months.
He added: “More than ever before, SRUC is in control of its own destiny. Gaining degree awarding powers really is just the beginning.”