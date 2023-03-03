3 Mar 2023
Scotland’s Rural College gets £40,000 funding to develop courses in partnership with Scottish Sea Farms.
A salmon farm on the Isle of Skye.
Officials hope a new training programme will improve the knowledge of veterinary professionals working in, or interesting in joining, the seafood sector.
Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) has been given nearly £40,000 of funding from the UK Seafood Fund to develop three sets of courses in partnership with Scottish Sea Farms.
As well as vets, the programmes, which are expected to be delivered over the next two years, will be aimed at SRUC students and seafood technicians.
It is hoped the scheme, on which work is due to begin this week, will also strengthen links between veterinary businesses, as well as attracting and retaining professionals.
Mary Thomson, vice-principal skills and lifelong learning at SRUC, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to support the sector with upskilling, which can improve business productivity.
“It will expand SRUC’s existing CPD provision, and learners will benefit from improved understanding of the sector and career pathways available.”
Ronnie Soutar, head of veterinary services at Scottish Sea Farms, added: “The health of our fish, and the development of the people who care for them, are central to everything we do.
“This new collaboration with SRUC will support both – namely, by providing current and emerging generations with opportunities to gain practical experience and, in turn, grow their skills and understanding of the sector.”
The UK Seafood Fund was set up in 2021 and offered an initial £100 million in an attempt to secure the long-term future of the UK fishing industry.
Work on the new project was due to start 1 March, with pilot programmes due to be delivered by March 2025.