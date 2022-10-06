6 Oct 2022
Scotland’s Rural College has begun recruiting for 10 new roles – including senior veterinary lecturer and lecturer posts – ahead of the planned opening of its new veterinary school in September 2023.
Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) has launched a recruitment drive to fill 10 new academic posts ahead of the opening of its vet school next year.
SRUC plans to begin its BVSci Veterinary Science course in September 2023 and is seeking applications from prospective candidates across a range of subjects at both senior lecturer and lecturer grades.
New staff will join dean of veterinary medicine Caroline Argo and head of veterinary education Jim Anderson at the vet school, which will be the UK’s 12th. The University of Central Lancashire also plans to begin offering its own veterinary degree course in 2023.
Previously associate head of school (learning, teaching and assessment) and professor of veterinary neurology and neurosurgery at the University of Glasgow School of Veterinary Medicine, Prof Anderson has extensive experience of growing and managing a large and diverse department.
Prof Anderson said: “I am really looking forward to building a team which will help shape and develop this vital new service which aims to provide a sustainable, resilient foundation for clinical excellence to support the animals and communities at the heart of Scotland’s natural economy.
“Together, we will grow a veterinary school that is truly embedded within an institution that embodies the development of the environment and agriculture, and which will be a unique offering in the UK’s veterinary education space.”
The senior veterinary lecturer (MRCVS essential) and senior lecturer posts will provide academic and/or clinical leadership while contributing to teaching, with the opportunity to be involved in research.
The veterinary lecturer/lecturer posts will have responsibility for student supervision and mentorship, in relevant subject areas, providing specialist advice, support and academic leadership.
Prof Argo said: “These new posts – the first in an annually rolling programme of staff recruitment – are vital in supporting our growth agenda.
“We have already made a number of key appointments in 2022 and they have all shared their excitement in our sense of purpose and mission, and we hope to continue that trend with the next tranche of vet school posts.”
Further information on these posts is available on the SRUC website.