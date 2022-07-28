28 Jul 2022
Staff at the Walnut Tree Veterinary Hospital in Milton Keynes have praised emergency services following a dramatic evacuation as fire engulfed nearby homes and businesses.
A veterinary practice in Milton Keynes had a narrow escape after fire engulfed nearby properties and forced the team to evacuate animals to a nearby pub.
The drama unfolded at the Walnut Tree Veterinary Hospital around midday on 19 July when a fence fire quickly spread to nearby homes and businesses, and threatened to engulf the practice, which is part of the Milton Keynes Veterinary Group.
With firefighters battling to bring the blaze under control, staff at the practice were evacuated to The Tawny Owl pub where they and their patients were able to take refuge.
The pub cellar provided a safe, cool space for patients, while the clinical team also established an emergency treatment area for pets evacuated from nearby homes, many suffering from heatstroke due to the soaring temperatures.
The fire was one of several to break out across the country on 19 July as temperatures exceeded 40°C – making it the UK’s hottest day on record.
Vet Romina Moschella said: “I am honestly in awe of the nurses, vets and support staff at Milton Keynes Veterinary Group. We all came together, knocking on doors trying to get people out, transporting patients to a safe place and saving lives.
“I honestly couldn’t work with a better team. I know I am biased, but we are the best in the area hands down.”
Dr Moschella added: “Everyone at Milton Keynes Veterinary Group passes their gratitude to The Tawny Owl pub for giving us a safe space, for helping us save lives and for supplying us with cold drinks, as well as helping keep our patients safe.
“To the firefighters, who had to cool their hands and feet in buckets of water due to the excessive heat, we are in awe of you. And to our local community, who came together immediately with offers of support and help – your support and kindness means the world to us all.”
At its peak, 15 appliances from Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire, Northamptonshire and Bedfordshire fire services attended the blaze, which left four homes completely destroyed and a number of businesses severely damaged.