24 Sept 2020
“Although Staffies are often perceived as aggressive, this study revealed no significant difference in the risk of aggression…” – Camilla Pegram of VetCompass.
They may have a reputation for being tough, but an RVC study has revealed Staffordshire bull terriers do not show increased risk of aggression compared to other breeds.
The study, led by the RVC’s VetCompass programme, explored the health of 1,304 Staffordshire bull terriers with 21,029 non-Staffordshire bull terriers, compiling a list of the 36 most common disorders – including dental disease, ear infection and obesity – to see which was healthier.
Findings showed Staffordshire bull terriers had a higher risk of 4 out of 36 (11.1%) disorders, and a lower risk of 5 out of 26 (13.9%) disorders, with no difference in risk in the majority (27 of 36; 75%).
It is hoped the research will help owners and breeders with guidance about key health concerns so prevalence can be reduced in the future.
Staffordshire bull terriers have significantly increased risk of seizures (×2.1), atopic dermatitis (×1.9), skin mass (×1.8) and stiffness (×1.8), but reduced risk of anal sac impaction (×0.5), dental disease (×0.4), heart murmur (×0.3), deciduous tooth retention (×0.2) and patellar luxation (×0.2).
Staffordshire bull terriers are popular, but the breed has a reputation for being tough with a tendency towards aggression. Until now, evidence has been limited and unreliable.
The new study shows no evidence the overall health of Staffordshire bull terriers differs significantly from other dogs in general.
Camilla Pegram – VetCompass epidemiologist at the RVC, and author of the paper – said: “Staffordshire bull terriers are very popular in the UK and are, therefore, commonly seen by veterinarians in practice.
“Although Staffies are often perceived as aggressive, this study revealed no significant difference in the risk of aggression between Staffordshire bull terriers compared with non-Staffordshire bull terriers.
“It may, therefore, be time we moved on from these stereotypes, although further research could help determine if this is still the case for specific forms of aggression, such as that directed towards dogs, towards owners or towards strangers.”