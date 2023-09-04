4 Sept 2023
A team from Stamford Veterinary Centre has raised more than £1,000 after completing 10km Wolf Run.
A team from Stamford Veterinary Centre has raised more than £1,000 after taking part in the Warwickshire Wolf Run.
The 10km course includes 30 different obstacles designed to test both the individual endurance and team work of those taking part, and thanks to a combination of both these qualities, all members of the team made it to the finish line.
All funds raised will go to MS Society, the UK’s largest charity for people affected by multiple sclerosis.
Practice manager Jessica Fawcett said: “This is a cause close to our hearts as one of our colleagues was diagnosed with the condition back in April 2022.
“After seeing how MS impacted her day-to-day life we wanted to show our support in some way.
“We decided raising funds for the MS Society would be a good place to start. The charity is involved in vital research and offers support to those suffering from this debilitating condition.”