4 Mar
The EDGE programmes from Vets Now are not only exciting and fun but they provide the ideal springboard for a career in EEC.
Our EDGE programmes are not only exciting and fun but they provide the ideal springboard for a career in out-of-hours Emergency and Critical Care (ECC).
If you love the idea of working in ECC but don’t feel you have the skills or confidence, then our Cutting Edge programme will set you on your way.
With 10 weeks of lectures and interactive seminars, along with practical training in clinical skills, cadaver surgery and mentored work in our clinics, you’ll have all the skills you need to begin your career in ECC with confidence with Vets Now. At the end of the 10 weeks you’ll be a full time member of the Vets Now team in a mutually agreed location.
If you have six months, full-time clinical experience, post-qualification then we want to hear from you. Places get snapped up fast on this sought after course, so make sure you get in touch to find out more.
Our Refresh Your Edge programme is specifically designed for vets who already possess a solid level of knowledge and experience but feel they would benefit from extra training and support before working sole charge in an emergency setting.
The 12 week programme combines live and recorded webinars, e-learning modules, residential weekends and mentored work in our clinics. You can study in your own time at home and on completion of the course you will have a full time or part time position waiting for you, with planned rota patterns for those who need to juggle childcare, their social life or another job around their ECC career.
If you have two years post-qualification experience in the UK then get in touch.
Get in touch with our Edge recruitment team on 01383 841 181 or email edge@vets-now.com.
You can find out more about both programmes at our monthly webinars. The next webinar is Tuesday March 22nd at 8pm and you can register online.
We are now recruiting for the next Cutting Edge and Refresh Your Edge programmes, commencing 8 August.
Our Edge programmes are fun, exciting – and now they can really help your nursing career.
Whether you’re newly qualified and interested in emergency and critical care (ECC) work, or keen to enhance the ECC skills you already have, then our Nursing Edge Programme can give you what you need.
Nursing Edge is the newest addition to our fantastic Edge training programmes. It’s a comprehensive eight week ECC training course combining lectures, practical training in our clinical skills laboratory and mentored work in our out-of-hours ECC clinics.
This is a great opportunity for newly qualified nurses, and those who have already have some ECC skills under their belt, as not only will you gain valuable training and experience, but you’ll have an exciting new job with Vets Now at the end of it.
As if all of that’s not good enough, we’ll even pay you a salary from the first day if the course.