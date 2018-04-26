26 Apr
Solihull-based referral practice continues to expand with new kit as part of a £1 million extension and addition to its team.
A ‘state-of-the-art’ cardiology suite – part of a £1 million extension – has opened at Willows Veterinary Centre and Referral Service in Solihull.
Leading cardiologist João Almeida Neves has also joined the Willows team – part of the Linnaeus Group – adding to an impressive surgical line-up.
Dr Neves, who graduated from Portugal’s University of Porto in 2009, has been recruited from the University of Liverpool, where he was a lecturer in small animal cardiology.
Willows clinical director Toby Gemmill said: “This is an exciting time for us.
“As part of our new extension, our state-of-the-art cardiology suite is open and fully operational, while we have also appointed a hugely knowledgeable and experienced cardiologist to join the team.
“It is further evidence of our continued commitment to invest in top talent and the best facilities so we can provide the highest standards of care and treatment.”
Dr Neves said: “I’m very pleased to have joined a centre of excellence like Willows and to be working in the fantastic new cardiology suite.
“I enjoy all aspects of medical and interventional cardiology, but I have a particular interest in feline cardiomyopathies, cardiorenal syndrome and atrial fibrillation.”
As part of its expansion, Willows has also opened a specialised radioactive iodine unit for treating cats with hyperthyroidism – one of the few centres in Britain to offer such treatment.