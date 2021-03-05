5 Mar 2021
BVA senior vice-president Daniella Dos Santos chosen to be a science, technology, engineering and mathematics learning ambassador for British Science Week.
Daniella Dos Santos. Image © BVA / Flickr
BVA senior vice-president Daniella Dos Santos has been chosen as an ambassador for British Science Week.
She is to be a science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) learning ambassador and will give audiences an insight into her journey into veterinary medicine with a talk called “From Pythons to President” on 10 March.
STEM learning provides related careers support for schools, colleges and community groups in the UK.
Dr Dos Santos, who studied molecular genetics before applying for veterinary school, funded most of her veterinary education herself and will be speaking about the job opportunities a degree in veterinary science can offer.
She said: “I’d always wanted to be a vet; it is one of many amazing careers that science can lead you into. There is a misconception that you need to be really ‘brainy’ to get into veterinary medicine, but I would say that you just need to have an inquisitive mind.
“I am passionate about diversifying the STEM arena, and here at the BVA we are proud to be working to make the veterinary profession into a more diverse and inclusive space.
“I feel privileged to be a STEM ambassador, and I hope my talk helps to show that science is for everyone – whoever you are and whatever your background.”