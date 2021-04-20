20 Apr 2021
Vets and equine professionals from across the world getting ready for Strangles Awareness Week.
An annual awareness campaign for strangles is taking on an international flavour in 2021, with overseas vets and organisations signing up for the first time.
Sweden’s National Veterinary Institute and its 20 member organisations, the Royal GD and MSD Animal Health in the Netherlands, and the University of Melbourne will be among those spreading the message for Strangles Awareness Week, which runs from 3 to 9 May.
The international contingent will join 80 equestrians, vet practices and equine businesses across the UK that have signed up to become ambassadors for the week.
The aim of the campaign, in its second year, is to allow horse owners, yard managers, vets and equine professionals to promote support for those affected by the infectious disease.
It is the product of a collaboration between The British Horse Society, Intervacc, Keeping Britain’s Horses Healthy, Redwings Horse Sanctuary, Scotland’s Rural College’s Premium Assured Strangles Scheme (PASS), Surveillance of Equine Strangles (SES), The University of Edinburgh Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies and World Horse Welfare.
Andie McPherson, Redwings’ campaigns manager, said: “We’re delighted to have so many international organisations getting involved in this year’s Strangles Awareness Week. This is particularly positive coming hot on the heels of research revealing just how easily the strangles pathogen can travel across the globe.
“We hope the growing diversity of organisations and individuals participating truly highlights how strangles can affect anyone and the importance of working together, as well as encouraging even more people to come forward with their experiences. The more we collectively speak out about strangles, the quicker we will see fewer horses, owners and businesses facing the misery of dealing with outbreaks.”
Podcasts are part of the offering this year, while stories and messages will be shared using #SAW2021 on social media.
Free resources for practices to use and display are available, allowing them the chance to organise client evenings online or in person. For more information, email [email protected]