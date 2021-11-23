23 Nov 2021
The charity has partnered with sustainable small paper brand Lil Wabbit to produce a range of Christmas cards, gift tags and wrapping paper featuring animals helped by StreetVet volunteers.
One of the cards features Spy, a collie operated on by leading oncologist and soft tissue surgeon Nick Bacon.
StreetVet has launched its own range of Christmas cards to help raise extra funds to support pets and their owners experiencing homelessness.
StreetVet offers free accessible vet care to pets belonging to those experiencing homelessness and has recently launched a hostel accreditation scheme to increase the number of pet friendly hostels nationwide.
The eight cards feature portraits of some of the charity’s registered patients from across the UK and are all hand-painted by Georgi Doig, who founded Lil Wabbit in 2020.
Each card details the story of a pet patient supported by StreetVet’s care. The festive portraits are sustainably printed on cards, wrapping paper and gift tags, with 50% of all profit going towards StreetVet.
The pets featured include Spy, Rocco, Loki, Valentine, Belle, Alfie, TyTy and Saba. Belle, for instance, suffered life-threatening injuries when she was hit by a train, but with the support and free veterinary care offered by StreetVet, is now fully recovered and reunited with her owner.
Rocco also received emergency surgery after suffering a severe stick injury in his local park, even staying overnight in the nurses’ beds to ease his separation anxiety.
Another dog featured is Spy, a collie who was successfully operated on pro bono by Nick Bacon, one of the UK’s leading oncologists and soft tissue surgeons.
Prof Bacon said: “Jade Statt [StreetVet co-founder] sent me the clinical history and videos of Spy from the StreetVet outreach team, and it was clear surgery was a priority to give him his quality of life back.
“Jade and I saw Spy at the Animates Veterinary Clinic and confirmed he had severely impacted bilateral perineal hernias. On top of that, his bladder and prostate had retroflexed into the right hernia and were sitting alongside the rectum.
“We were able to successfully reposition the bladder, reduce the hernias, and recreate the pelvic diaphragm on both sides using the pelvic muscles (plus castrate him to reduce the risk of recurrence).
“After a short recovery, we were sent videos of him passing large volumes of stool, which made everyone smile.
“I have since heard from Jade that Spy and his owner Richard are now housed, working and living a fuller life on a farm, which is testament to StreetVet’s mission, and the positive impact and motivation these dogs have on their owners. It’s just great.”
Funds raised by the sale will support essential veterinary care for the pets of people experiencing homelessness.
To buy any of the products, visit the Lil Wabbit website. Corporate packages are also available via email.
StreetVet also has Christmas e-cards available on DontSendMeACard.com as an alternative option.