30 Nov 2020
Latest innovation from charity is to help people and their pets off the streets at national network of “pet friendly” hostels.
StreetVet ambassador Clare Balding described the hostel accreditation scheme as “a simple idea that will make an absolutely huge difference to pet owners experiencing homelessness”.
StreetVet has today (30 November) launched a national “pet friendly” hostel accreditation scheme to help people and their pets off the streets.
The first hostel awarded accreditation under the StreetVet Accredited Hostel Scheme is The Elms in Hemel Hempstead, with more to follow as the project rolls out nationwide.
The scheme enables hostels to accept multiple residents with their pets by offering free, accessible veterinary care, and provides support for hostel manager and staff to adopt and implement positive pet policies at their premises.
Many people face the impossible choice between a roof over their heads or giving up their beloved pet. One in 10 people experiencing homelessness in the UK – around 32,000 – has a pet, and the vast majority of hostels do not accept animals. Many that do may only accept one at a time.
The accreditation scheme ensures hostels can proactively support pet-owning residents, including by:
StreetVet was able to launch the scheme after securing £40,000 of funding from Purina’s BetterwithPets prize pot, beating entries from across Europe.
StreetVet co-founder and vet Jade Statt said: “Under current regulations, if people turn down housing due to ‘no pets’ clauses, they are told they are making themselves ‘intentionally homeless’ and are refused further housing assistance.
“Any pet lover will understand that choosing between a roof over your head and the company of your beloved pet is no choice at all. Currently, one of the many complex reasons people remain homeless is because there are not enough hostels that can safely accommodate them and their pet.
“Our hope is that in setting up the StreetVet Accredited Hostel Scheme, fewer people will have to make this impossible choice. Access to pet-friendly hostels is their first step towards independent housing. With homelessness on the rise due to the economic impact of COVID-19, it was important to us to launch this scheme before Christmas as winter sets in.”
Broadcaster Clare Balding, ambassador for StreetVet, said: “This is a simple idea that will make an absolutely huge difference to pet owners experiencing homelessness and is a brilliant extension of StreetVet’s excellent work treating pets on the streets.
“The charity has made it as simple and low cost as possible for hostels to become accredited, helping keep people and their pets together.
“Pets are more than animals, they are our family and friends. No pet lover would want to be separated from their pet, especially when going through a very difficult time in their life.”
More on StreetVet and the hostel scheme is available online.