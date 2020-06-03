3 Jun 2020
“It was a lot of hard work to get this far, but I am so delighted that we won – especially against such a strong line-up of finalists doing really great work” – co-founder Jade Statt.
A UK charity that provides veterinary care to the pets of homeless people has scooped more than £40,000 to develop an accredited hostel scheme.
StreetVet beat off competition from across the world to win the Purina BetterwithPets Prize, following a live online event today (3 June) in which five finalists pitched to judges in the style of BBC’s Dragons’ Den.
As the UK’s only finalist, StreetVet co-founder Jade Statt beat off competition from two French entries, as well as Russia and the United Arab Emirates to win the prestigious award.
The event had originally been planned as a live final in France; however, due to coronavirus, it went online with Miss Statt pitching live before being grilled by a panel of international expert judges.
It has been the culmination of months of hard work for Miss Statt and the StreetVet team, which will use the cash to develop the StreetVet Accredited Hostel Scheme.
The scheme aims to increase the number of homeless hostels that allow pets by providing full veterinary support so owners do not have to give up their pet to get a room.
Miss Statt said: “ The Purina BetterwithPets Prize was a competition we felt compelled to enter as it celebrates the human animal bond, which is at the cornerstone of everything we do.
“It was a lot of hard work to get this far, but I am so delighted that we won – especially against such a strong line-up of finalists doing really great work.”
Miss Statt continued: “When Sam [Joseph] and I set up StreetVet four years ago, we didn’t dream that it would grow into something so special with more than 650 amazing volunteers across the country.
“This prize will allow us to get a pet-friendly hostel scheme off the ground, and do even more to keep our clients and their pets together.”